Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts exits U.S. tour following medical procedure

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts is likely to sit out the remainder of the band's No Filter Tour this fall following an unspecified medical procedure.

A representative for the singer described the procedure as "completely successful," and Watts, 80, is resting and recuperating per doctors' orders.

"Charlie has had a procedure which was completely successful, but I gather his doctors this week concluded that he now needs proper rest and recuperation. With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks it's very disappointing, to say the least, but it's also fair to say no one saw this coming," the drummer's spokesperson added.

Watts added in a statement, "For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while."

After all the live music cancellations caused by COVID-19, Watts said he didn't want to disappoint fans with another postponement, so Steve Jordan, a longtime member of Keith Richards' group X-Pensive Winos, will fill in on the stadium tour.

"It is an absolute honor and a privilege to be Charlie's understudy, and I am looking forward to rehearsing with Mick, Keith and Ronnie," Jordan said in the statement. "No one will be happier than me to give up my seat on the drum-riser as soon as Charlie tells me he is good to go."

The final leg of the No Filter Tour kicks off Sept. 26 in St. Louis before wrapping in Austin on Nov. 20.