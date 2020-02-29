Roddy Ricch finally drops 'The Box' music video after seven weeks atop the charts

Seven weeks into its run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, breakout rapper Roddy Ricch's song "The Box" finally has a visual to go with it.

The new music video sees Ricch perform in a variety of cinematic scenarios, going fast and furious through city streets in one scene to slow-mo dunking a basketball in another.

The recent Grammy winner co-directed the video with Christian Breslauer, who also worked on Ricch's last two music videos, for "Boom Boom Room" and "Tip Toe." All three songs hail from his chart-topping debut album, Please Excuse Me for Being Anti-Social.

The success of "The Box" has become a compelling story in that its popularity has been completely fan-driven, going viral on platforms like TikTok. Discussing the song with EW in January, Ricch said, "We never were like, 'Oh, it’s a single.' I don’t consider [anything] the single. Like, I don’t even believe in singles like that, bro. I believe in full albums, and whatever comes out of those full albums will come."

Watch the music video for "The Box," the first rap song of the decade to hit No. 1, above.

