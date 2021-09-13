Rod Stewart and his son planning plea deals after alleged altercation with security guard

After being allegedly involved in a physical altercation with a security guard in Florida at a 2019 New Year's Eve party, Rod Stewart and his son, Sean, may be heading toward an end to the legal wrangling.

According to the Associated Press, a Florida judge has canceled the men's trials and scheduled a hearing for next month for the father and son to make plea deals and close the case on the nearly two-year-old incident that has been delayed by both the pandemic and negotiations.

The trial had initially been scheduled to take place earlier this week, but was canceled and rescheduled at the judge's request.

Rod Stewart and Sean Stewart If convicted of battery charges, Rod Stewart and his son, Sean, face a year in jail, or probation and a $1,000 fine. | Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

According to an affidavit obtained by PEOPLE back in January 2020, Rod Stewart and his son were ordered to appear at the Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Complex after causing a scene when they were reportedly denied access to a private event being held at a resort in Palm Beach. The affidavit stated that "the group began to get loud and cause a scene, and refused to follow … instructions to leave." Sean allegedly "shoved" the security guard, with Rod following with a punch shortly thereafter that struck the guard in the "left ribcage area."

Surveillance video footage obtained from the Daily Mail, shared in February of last year shows the singer punching a security guard for preventing him from accessing the area of the resort where he wanted to enter. In the video, Rod appears to joke about the guard being a Nazi, using his right arm to salute and imitating a mustache on his face with his left pointer finger as the fight escalates.

Rod was in Florida rehearsing for his tour and spending time at his Palm Beach mansion during the holidays. He and his son reportedly apologized after the fact, according to a source who told PEOPLE, "It was a brief misunderstanding and neither Rod nor Sean were detained. Apologies were exchanged and there were no injuries."

Both parties were charged with simple battery, according to the affidavit. If convicted, Stewart and his son could face a year in jail, probation, or a $1,000 fine.