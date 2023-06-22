"I was put on this Earth to be a singer and will keep doing so for as long as the good Lord lets me."

Rod Stewart clarifies he'll 'never retire,' will 'always' return to greatest hits as he records swing album

Nothing can stop Sir Rod Stewart from rocking.

The "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?" singer, 78, caused a commotion amongst his fanbase earlier this month when he announced in a BBC Breakfast interview that he was leaving "the rock 'n' roll stuff behind, for a while" to record a swing album. Now, Stewart has taken to social media to clarify his comments and put any subsequent retirement rumors to rest.

"I'd like to clear up any confusion that I may have caused with my dear fans and the media. I shall never retire!" Stewart wrote in an Instagram statement on Wednesday. "I was put on this earth to be a singer and will keep doing so for as long as the good Lord lets me."

Stewart, who is set to play a series of shows across the globe this summer, confirmed that he will still be performing all of his legendary hits "as advertised for the U.K., U.S., South America, and Vegas and into 2024, but no retirement as such."

He also clarified his career change. "During recent interviews, I've mentioned my newest passion is big band/swing music," he wrote, "and when we wrap this greatest hits tour, it's something I'm very eager to share with you."

Rod Stewart performs at Rod Laver Arena on March 14, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. Rod Stewart | Credit: Sam Tabone/WireImage

However, becoming a swing stan won't stop Stewart from playing the songs that made him famous.

"I could never turn my back on the songs that I've written and sung over the last six decades. They are like my children. I created them and I love them," Stewart continued. "I'll always come back to them, just like I did after The Great American Songbook series, which I shall boastfully add, sold 26 million albums!"

He concluded, "I look forward to seeing you on the road with all the hits, and I can't wait to introduce you to my new swing album next year."

Stewart previously detailed his decision to go from rowdy rocker to swing star during a recent BBC Breakfast interview with fellow musician Boy George.

"I'm not retiring, but I want to move on," he said about his rock career at the time. "I had great success with The Great American Songbook, all American standards, and I've just done a swing album with Jools Holland, which is going to come out next year, so I want to go in that direction."

Stewart further explained that "everything has to come to an end sooner or later," and that he's "really looking forward to doing something else, especially singing with Jools' band."

For any skeptical fans, Stewart teased that his new music still very much "borders on rock 'n' roll anyway," adding, "It's just not 'Maggie May' and 'Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?'"

