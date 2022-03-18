The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame said it is "proud" to continue with its nomination process after Parton previously requested to withdraw from contention.

Dolly Parton might have to work 9 to 5 — with some overtime — to ensure her removal from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominations list.

After the iconic singer-songwriter announced she intended to remove herself from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 2022 nominations list because she doesn't feel she's "earned that right," the organization announced Thursday it will not remove her from contention.

"From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton's music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered," the Hall's statement read, adding that, prior to Parton's rejection of the nomination, her name already went out to its 1,200 ballot voters for induction consideration. "We are in awe of Dolly's brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have her nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."

A representative for Parton did not immediately respond to EW's request for a response to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's statement.

On Monday, Parton released a statement of her own expressing gratitude for the nomination, but doubting her own qualifications to join.

"Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right," she said. "I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out," she wrote in a message on Twitter, going on to add, "I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I'm ever worthy."

Dolly Parton Dolly Parton | Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Parton's fellow nominees for 2022 induction include 16 other acts from different genres, including rapper Eminem, singer Lionel Richie, A Tribe Called Quest, Beck, Duran Duran, and Carly Simon, among others.

In addition to a fan-fueled ballot vote, the pool of nominees will be narrowed down by further votes from artists, historians, and industry professionals. The final roster of inductees will be announced in May, followed by an induction ceremony later this year.

