See the full list of artists up for one of the biggest honors in music this year.

The 2023 nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame are here, and they cover a diverse array of genres and eras.

Missy Elliott, the White Stripes, Joy Division/New Order, Sheryl Crow, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, and Warren Zevon are all on the ballot for the very first time. To be eligible for this year's ballot, the musicians' first single or album had to be released in 1998 or earlier. Elliott and the White Stripes made the list in their first year of eligibility.

Other nominees have been on the ballot before. This is the fourth nomination for Kate Bush, but perhaps her cultural resurgence thanks to Stranger Things' use of her 1985 song "Running Up That Hill" last year will take her over the finish line this time. This is the fifth nomination for Rage Against the Machine, and the second for A Tribe Called Quest, Soundgarden, and Iron Maiden.

The performances and honors that are part of the Hall of Fame induction ceremony allow bands to reunite after years of being apart (the White Stripes, for example, broke up in 2011) or to pay tribute to deceased members (Soundgarden and A Tribe Called Quest have both lost bandmates in the past few years).

Last year's Hall of Fame induction ceremony was held Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, and inductees included Dolly Parton, Eminem, and Lionel Richie, among others.

See the full list of 2023 nominees below.

A Tribe Called Quest

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Cyndi Lauper

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against the Machine

Soundgarden

The Spinners

The White Stripes

Warren Zevon