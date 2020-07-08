Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will forgo live induction ceremony due to COVID19

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced a live induction ceremony in 2020 will not be possible due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Honorees including Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, Notorious B.I.G., The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, and T-Rex will instead be honored during an HBO special set to air on Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Jon Landau and Irving Azoff will also be celebrated as winners of the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

“To protect the health and safety of our Inductees, their families, crews, and our attendees, we’ve made the decision that the scheduled live event is not possible,” John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said in a statement. “Together with HBO and executive producer Joel Gallen, we will still create an exciting program honoring our 2020 inductees, by telling the stories of their incredible contributions to music and impact on a generation of artists that followed them.”

The fall event replaces the 35th annual live induction that was originally set to air May 2 but was postponed over concerns stemming from the pandemic.

