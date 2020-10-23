Watch Robert Pattinson's hilarious cameo in Haim's '3 AM' performance on Late Night

Haim are living the dream of getting a booty call from Batman.

OK, not exactly. But for their performance of their song "3 AM" on Late Night — a song about, yes, a booty call — the "Summer Girl" band wanted to recruit a well-known actor to perform the song's opening spoken-word section (that is, the call itself).

"We needed someone to do this cameo that had game," bassist Este Haim explained to host Seth Meyers in an interview ahead of the performance. "Tom Hardy, we didn't hear back, Benedict Cumberbatch, we didn't hear back. I should also say, we wanted it to be someone British."

Ultimately, Robert Pattinson — or "Emotional Vampire," as he's identified in the performance video — "won" the part. "He has so much game," Alana Haim quipped in the interview.

Pattinson's appearance consists solely of an iPhone video at the start of the performance, but makes for a delightful cameo as he rambles through a would-be sexy voicemail. Haim's rendition of the song, from their latest album Women in Music Pt. III, is also delightful, of course. (The record made EW's list of the best albums of 2020 so far this summer.)

Pattinson recently returned to work on The Batman after contracting the coronavirus last month, causing production to shut down. The film is currently scheduled for release in October 2021.

You can watch Haim's full Late Night performance above.

