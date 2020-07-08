Riz Ahmed is a triple threat in 'Any Day' music video featuring Jay Sean

Jay Sean is back! You didn't think you'd hear those words after 2011, did you?

The R&B singer, whose hits "Down" and "Do You Remember" provided the backdrop to so many middle school dances, has linked up with fellow British artist Riz Ahmed.

Ahmed debuted his new song "Any Day," featuring Sean, on The Ellen Show on Wednesday. The Night Of actor showed off his quarantine creativity with a gorgeous, nature-inspired background highlighting all the "stuff that we've been missing while we're in lockdown," Ahmed said.

The track, from his March 6 solo debut album, The Long Goodbye, touches on a relationship where he's not fully appreciated. In the video, Ahmed demonstrates his singing, rapping, and performing prowess, while Sean sings the hook.

Ahmed may be best known for starring in HBO's The Night Of, which he won an Emmy for, or appearing in films like Nightcrawler and Rogue One. But he's also an acclaimed rapper and one third of the hip-hop group Swet Shop Boys. You might have seen his fiery verse on the track "Immigrants (We Get The Job Done)" from 2017's The Hamilton Mixtape, which won an MTV Video Music Award.

Ahmed's other recent credits include the films Mogul Mowgli and Sound of Metal (a.k.a. the "Riz Ahmed is shirtless playing drums" movie), in which he plays a drummer who loses his hearing. A standout at the Toronto International Film Festival, the film earned a spot on EW's Must List selections from the festival.