Ritt Momney releases visual for his viral 'Put Your Records On' cover

Making it clear from the title that this was Rae's song first, quelling concerns the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter may be erased from the narrative as the song is reintroduced to younger audiences, Ritt is also donating a portion of the proceeds from the music video to a charity of Rae’s choice.

As part of the announcement of the music video, Ritt explains his motivation behind the cover and its visual, stating “In 2006, Corinne Bailey Rae released one of the greatest pop songs of all time with ‘Put Your Records On.’ It was one of my mom’s favorites. She’d blast it in the minivan on the way to soccer practice and we’d all sing. Fast forward to March 2020 when I got the idea to do a fun little cover of this song I’ve loved my whole life to combat some of the dreariness I was feeling. With this being my first real music video, I was really lucky to work with a bunch of professionals who were also around my age. They did a really good job capturing the essence of the cover, and I’m stoked that I got to work with Ian, the makeup artist who started the TikTok trend."