Watch Rita Ora get married with the help of Lindsay Lohan and Sharon Stone in the new 'You Only Love Me' video

Rita Ora is a blushing bride, but for all the wrong reasons, in "You Only Love Me."

The British singer-songwriter returns with the lead single from her first album in almost five years and an accompanying video featuring cameos from Lindsay Lohan, Kristen Stewart, Chelsea Handler, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Addison Rae.

Rita Ora - You Only Love Me Rita Ora gets married with the help of Lindsay Lohan and Sharon Stone in the video for her new single, 'You Only Love Me.' | Credit: BMG

Ora's wedding day starts with Lohan, et al. wishing her well via Zoom or what have you, before she's descended upon by overzealous bridesmaids. And Sharon Stone as her "fairy godmother." On their way to the wedding, Ora and her bridesmaids are stopped dead in their tracks when they see that the venue, a castle, is on fire.

Fans hoping to get a glimpse of Ora's purported nuptials to partner Taika Waititi may be disappointed, but at least they get a bop for their troubles. And it's nice to see Sharon Stone popping up wordlessly around British singers. More of that for 2023.

Since her last full-length studio album, 2018's Phoenix, Ora's been dividing her time between acting (Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight), hanging out on reality-show judging panels (The Masked Singer: UK, The Voice Australia), and releasing the occasional EP or standalone single. Meanwhile, Ora and Waititi were reportedly married in August 2022

Not much is known about her forthcoming third album, except that it promises to be "a deeply personal body of work intrinsically linked to a new chapter in her life" and features several "infectious pop anthems," per her publicist.

Check out the video to one of those infectious pop anthems, "You Only Love Me," below.