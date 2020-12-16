Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney reunite for star-studded song with Dave Grohl, Jenny Lewis, and more
Ringo Starr has assembled quite the all-star group (not to be confused with His All-Starr Band) for his latest song.
Not only does the track, "Here's to the Nights," reunite Starr with his fellow former Beatle Paul McCartney, but several A-list artists also provide guest vocals, including (deep breath) Dave Grohl, Jenny Lewis, Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Lenny Kravitz, Joe Walsh, Ben Harper, Finneas O'Connell, Corinne Bailey Rae, Yola, and Black Pumas' Eric Burton. The song also features Toto's Steve Lukather (an All-Starr Band alum) on guitar and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' Benmont Tench on piano, and was penned by Diane Warren to boot.
"When Diane presented this song to me I loved the sentiment of it," Starr said in a statement. "This is the kind of song we all want to sing along to, and it was so great how many wonderful musicians joined in. I wanted it out in time for New Year’s because it feels like a good song to end a tough year on. So here’s to the nights we won’t remember and the friends we won’t forget — and I am wishing everyone peace and love for 2021."
2021 will also bring a new, five-track EP from Starr titled Zoom In, due out March 19 and recorded in his home studio during quarantine. It follows Starr's latest studio album, What's My Name, released last year.
You can listen to "Here's to the Nights" below.
