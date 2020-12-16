Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney reunite for star-studded song with Dave Grohl, Jenny Lewis, and more

"When Diane presented this song to me I loved the sentiment of it," Starr said in a statement. "This is the kind of song we all want to sing along to, and it was so great how many wonderful musicians joined in. I wanted it out in time for New Year’s because it feels like a good song to end a tough year on. So here’s to the nights we won’t remember and the friends we won’t forget — and I am wishing everyone peace and love for 2021."