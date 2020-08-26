Riley Gale, lead singer of Power Trip, has died

Riley Gale, who is best known as the lead singer of thrash metal band Power Trip, died Monday night. A cause of death was not immediately given.

The band shared the news in a statement on their Twitter account on Tuesday. “It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night,” the band wrote. “Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends. We will celebrate Riley’s life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind. You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are. If you have a memory of Riley please share it, no matter how small, as we remember him.”

Gale helped form the band in 2008. In 2009, their first EP Armageddon Blues was released and was followed up by another EP, Power Trip, two years later. They went on to release two albums on Southern Lord: their 2013 debut Manifest Decimation and 2017’s Nightmare Logic. This was followed by a compilation album, Opening Fire: 2008-2014, in 2018. In 2019, Power Trip tweeted that they were at work on their third album.

Fellow musicians shared their condolences on Twitter Tuesday night as the news broke. "I just got the news.. He was only 35.. I’m devastated.. Still don’t know how... I’m speechless. So Fd up.. smh," rapper Ice T wrote.

"So sad to hear of Riley Gale’s passing. I only had the good fortune of meeting him once, but he had a way of making you feel like you’d known him forever, instantly," Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg shared. "Such a profound loss. Love and deepest sympathies to Power Trip and everyone close to him."

There are conflicting reports about Gale's age at the time of his death. EW has reached out for further clarification.

The band is asking for privacy at this time. In lieu of flowers, well-wishers are being asked to donate to Dallas Hope Charities.