Rihanna just dropped a trailer for her already iconic Super Bowl 2023 performance

The singer reminds you just how much "yooOOOUUUuu neeEEEEEeeeded" her.

Have you had your daily dose of Rihanna today? Doctors recommend at least one "oh na na" to get you through, but if you're still looking for love in a hopeless place, there's hope on the horizon.

RiRi and Apple Music just dropped the trailer for her Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show and it's giving "Where's the album?" vibes.

Rihanna and Apple Music just dropped a trailer for her already iconic Super Bowl performance | Credit: Apple Music

Over the sound of literally years of speculation about R9, Rihanna's long-awaited ninth album since 2016's Anti, Rihanna, sporting a chartreuse fur and more attitude than the checkout lady at Target on Black Friday, preens, poses, and struts.

Just a few months ago, the singer blessed us with a new track, the ballad "Lift Me Up" for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, but as our divas have known since the pox of 2020, we just wanna dance. Could the involvement of Apple, whose also sponsoring the Halftime Show, hint at what the world needs now: Ri. More Ri.

The new mother declared she was officially "back outside" in November, meaning no one is safe. She took some time off to become a billionaire and start a family, but make no mistake. Rihanna's got her claws out to snatch any and all edges.

Rihanna goes back to work, work, work, work, work, work at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on Feb. 12 on Fox. Check out the trailer below: