Rihanna says 'it'd be ridiculous' if she doesn't release a new album this year

"I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos."

Rihanna is ready to press play on the music once again.

The "Umbrella" singer, who recently performed a stellar medley of her greatest hits during the Super Bowl half-time show last weekend, revealed that she's hoping to release her long-awaited ninth album before the end of 2023. "I want it to be this year," she told British Vogue. "Like, honestly, it'd be ridiculous if it's not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos."

It's been over seven years since Rihanna dropped her last record, titled Anti, in 2016. The chart-topping album — which featured hits like "Consideration," "Work," and "Close To You" — has become near and dear to Rihanna, who called it her "most brilliant album" yet.

Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Rihanna says she hopes to release her new album 'this year.' | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"I say that because in the moment, I didn't realize it. But it always felt like the most cohesive album I've ever made," she explained. "When you break it down and you realize this album goes from 'Work' to 'Kiss It Better' to 'Needed Me' to 'Love on the Brain' to 'Sex with Me' to 'Desperado' … and somehow it all fits and not for a second did you glitch?"

It's a powerful precedent — and one that has haunted Rihanna ever since. The outlet noted that the singer has recorded a treasure trove of material throughout the last few years. However, her sense of responsibility to surpass Anti's success has stalled the release of any follow-up albums.

"There's this pressure that I put on myself. That if it's not better than that then it is not even worth it," she said. "It's not the right way to look at music, because music is an outlet and a space to create, and you can create whatever. It doesn't have to even be on any scale. It just has to be something that feels good. It could just be a song that I like. It literally could be that simple."

Now, Rihanna said she's attempting to break through her "toxic" mindset to finally release an album that both she and her fans can enjoy.

"I realized that if I keep waiting until this feels right and perfect and better, maybe it's going to keep taking forever and maybe it'll never come out and no, I'm not down to that," she said. "So I want to play. And by play, I mean I have my ideas in my head, but I can't say them out loud yet."

It is worth noting, however, that Rihanna's comments about a new album dropping this year were made before she was aware that she and A$AP Rocky were expecting their second child together, which she revealed at the Super Bowl. It is currently unclear if the baby's due date shakes up any potential album release dates going forward.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.