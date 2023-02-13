Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show performance featured a special guest: a new baby on the way

Rihanna used her Super Bowl halftime performance to announce she is expecting her second child with partner A$AP Rocky.

The performer took the stage for the iconic event on Sunday night and showed off a visible baby bump. Fans watching the show were quick to rejoice for the 34-year-old following the reveal.

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Rihanna reveals pregnancy | Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty

The event marked Rihanna's first live performance in seven years, her first as a mother, and kicked off with the star rubbing her belly.

During a Super Bowl press conference earlier this month, she credited motherhood for giving her the courage to be a part of the most watched showcase of the year.

"[W]hen you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world," she said. "The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was because I haven't been on stage in seven years, there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all … It's important for my son to see that."

As many were quick to note on social media, the moment recalled Beyonce's iconic moment at the VMA's in 2011, in which she announced she was expecting her first child while performing "Love On Top."

