Rihanna joins PartyNextDoor's new single 'Believe It,' her first musical appearance in 3 years

Good news: We just got Rihanna music for the first time in three years. The singer is featured on PartyNextDoor's new song "Believe It," which is part of his new album Partymobile that dropped Thursday night.

The not so good news: It may not be everything that Rihanna stans have been hoping for when it comes to the singer's return to music. The Barbadian artist takes up roughly 40 seconds of the track and is relegated to the chorus. On the positive side, she's one of the highlights of the song.

With 15 tracks, Partymobile also features an assist from Rihanna's ex-flame Drake on "Loyal" and its remix, which Bad Bunny tags along on as well.

"Believe It" is the first single that Rihanna has released since 2o17, the year that saw her guest star on four popular tracks: N.E.R.D's epic "Lemon," Future's "Selfish," DJ Khaled's "Wild Thoughts," and Kendrick Lamar's "Loyalty." We truly did not appreciate 2017 as much as we should have.

Her last album, the critically acclaimed, genre-breaking ANTI, debuted in 2016 and fans have been eagerly awaiting new Rihanna music ever since.

Back in October, the star gave us a few details about her ninth and 10th albums.

“I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album,” Rihanna said about her ninth album. “It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks.”

She didn't mention a release date for the project, which fans have already dubbed R9. She even talked about being in the "discovery stage" for a 10th album and a potential collaboration with Lil Nas X.

“We always went into the music this time around saying that we were going to do two different pieces of art,” said Rihanna. “One was gonna be inspired by the music that I grew up listening to. And one was gonna be the evolution of where I’m going next with music.”

Still, the musician has been keeping busy with plenty of other worthwhile endeavors. Earlier this week, her foundation announced it was donating $5 million to help in the fight against coronavirus. And last month, she received the NAACP Image Awards' 2020 President's Award for her humanitarian efforts, and her powerful acceptance speech was widely praised online.

