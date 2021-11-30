Rihanna has been the recipient of numerous awards throughout her career, but on Monday night, she received a special one from her home country when Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley named the singer a National Hero.

The ceremony, which took place in Rihanna's hometown of Bridgetown, marked a celebration of the country becoming its own republic after a split from the United Kingdom. The Guardian shared a video where Rihanna can be seen accepting her new title from Mottley.

"On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you, the designee, for national hero of Barbados, ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty. May you continue to shine like a diamond and continue to bring honor to your nation by your words, by your actions, and to do credit wherever you shall go," Mottley said in her speech.

Rihanna Rihanna receiving her National Hero honor. | Credit: Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the national hero honor has only been given to 11 people and Rihanna is only the second woman to receive it. The honor, which entitles Rihanna to use the title of Right Honorable in front of her name, is the latest in a successful year for the singer, who recently became a billionaire and one of the most successful entertainers in the industry thanks to her music, Fenty beauty line, and fashion line.

Her most recent studio album, Anti, was released in 2016. The singer celebrated the album's five-year anniversary at the beginning of 2021 with an Instagram video thanking fans and teasing that something new was on the way. In 2020, she told Vogue that she was "very aggressively working on music."

Watch the full video of the ceremony below.

