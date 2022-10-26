The song is a tribute to the life and legacy of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

Beauty mogul and occasional music maker Rihanna is officially heading to Wakanda.

Yes, the rumors are true! Rihanna has recorded a new song for the soundtrack of director Ryan Coogler's highly anticipated Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Titled "Lift Me Up," the forthcoming single serves as a tribute to the life and legacy of the original movie's late star Chadwick Boseman, and was co-written with Tems, Ludwig Göransson, and Coogler.

"After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I've lost in my life," said Tems. "I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me, so hearing her convey this song is a great honor."

The track drops this Friday, but you can hear a snippet of it below.

This announcement comes on the heels of murmurs that Rihanna penned another song to run during the coveted end credits of the Marvel sequel, succeeding Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "All the Stars," which topped the charts and received accolades and award nominations — including Best Original Song at the 91st Academy Awards — following the first film's 2018 release.

The soundtrack for the original movie, which was headlined by Boseman, featured an all-star lineup that included Future, Khalid, Swae Lee, the Weeknd, Anderson .Paak, and James Blake.

Rihanna Rihanna | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

RiRi's Wakanda Forever tracks would mark her first new music since her 2016 album, Anti, though she's had guest spots on tracks like DJ Khaled's "Wild Thoughts" and Lamar's "Loyalty," as well as on 2020's "Believe It" with PARTYNEXTDOOR. Those cameos, however, have simply not been enough for the Navy, who have been pestering the new mom to release R9 for years.

As for the Black Panther sequel, plot details have largely been kept under wraps, but another character will take up the Black Panther mantle following Boseman's death in 2020 from cancer. Wakanda Forever will feature many familiar faces — Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira) — in addition to newcomers like Tenoch Huerta's villainous Namor.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Danai Gurira as Okoye and Letitia Wright as Shuri in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' | Credit: Eli Adé/Marvel Studios

"I had to find a way that I felt like I could keep going and a way that our Black Panther family could keep going," Coogler said in EW's recent Black Panther 2 cover story. "I started to come up with a film that had elements of the film that we had just finished writing, but also applied the themes that the people who were hurting just as much as me could actually perform and execute and come out on the other side whole."

He added, "This film has the fog of loss over it, and anamorphic lenses warp the image a little bit. Sometimes when you go through profound loss, it can warp how you look at the world."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters Nov. 11.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.