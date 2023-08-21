Rihanna has quietly welcomed her second child with partner A$AP Rocky , according to PEOPLE . TMZ was the first to share the news, reporting that the singer and makeup mogul gave birth to another baby boy on Aug. 3.

Rihanna announced her pregnancy during her big Super Bowl halftime performance in February, emerging on stage at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. and rubbing her growing baby bump during her first live performance in seven years. She and A$AP, real name Rakin Mayers, welcomed their first child, a son named RZA Athelston Mayers, back in 2022.

At a press conference ahead of her Super Bowl performance, Rihanna credited motherhood for emboldening her to take on the gig. "When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world," she said. "The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was because I haven't been on stage in seven years, there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all… It's important for my son to see that."