The singer had a loaded set list, from 'Bitch Better Have My Money' to 'Diamonds.'

Rihanna took the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday and while the attention has been on the big news the star revealed by showing off a bump and confirming she is pregnant, the hits she chose to perform (or leave out) have also generated some chatter.

While the 17-minute show-stopper included hits such as "We Found Love" and "Umbrella" other fan favorites like "Don't Stop the Music" and her breakout hit "Pon De Replay" didn't make the cut. Of course, many were simply thrilled to see the 34-year-old on stage as it's been seven years since she performed live.

Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Check out her full set list below:

"Bitch Better Have My Money"

"Where Have You Been"

"Only Girl (In the World)"

"We Found Love"

"Rude Boy"

"Work"

"Wild Thoughts"

"Pour It Up"

"All of the Lights"

"Run This Town"

"Umbrella"

"Diamonds"

During an Apple Music press conference days before the show, Rihanna, who welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky in May 2022, admitted it was difficult to "cram 17 years of work" into a 13-minute performance.

"The set list was the biggest challenge. That was the hardest, hardest part," she said. "Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes, but also celebrate — that's what this show's gonna be — it's gonna be a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could've put it together."

The moment was a highlight of the big game, which was held at State Farm Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs ended up beating the Philadelphia Eagles.

