Ricky Martin speaks out after incest and harassment case is dismissed: 'It has been so painful'

"My priority is to heal," the singer says in his first message to fans.

Ricky Martin has broken his silence hours after his nephew withdrew allegations of incest and harassment against him Thursday.

The singer, 50, said he was not allowed to address the "painful" and "devastating" claims made against him due to legal procedures in a video message shared with TMZ, adding that his "priority is to heal."

"I'm in front of the cameras today because I really need to talk in order for me to start my healing process." He added that for two weeks, he was not "allowed to defend" himself because "a procedure where the law obligated" to not discuss the case until he was before a judge.

"Thank God [these] claims were proven to be false, but I'm going to tell you the truth," he continued, "It has been so painful. It has been devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. I don't wish this upon anybody."

Martin said he wished his nephew, 21, the best. "To the person that was claiming this nonsense, I wish him the best. And I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn't hurt anybody else."

Ricky Martin Ricky Martin | Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

His priority now is "to heal," adding, "And how do I heal? With music."

"I cannot wait to be back on stage," said the singer. "I cannot wait to be back in front of the cameras, and entertain, which is what I do best. Thank you to all of my friends. Thank you to all the fans who always believed in me. You have no idea the strength that you gave me with every comment you wrote on social media. I wish you love and light."

Martin's nephew obtained a domestic violence restraining order against him in his native Puerto Rico earlier this month, accusing him of frequently calling and loitering around his residence following their separation. His nephew alleged they dated for seven months, accusations Martin has vehemently denied. Marty Singer, an attorney for Martin, previously told EW the claims were "untrue" and would be dismissed as soon as it landed in front of a judge.

"Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges," Singer said. "Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting."

During a court appearance in Puerto Rico Thursday, Martin's nephew dropped the allegations against him, effectively ending the case. Martin would have faced up to 50 years in prison if convicted. The singer issued a statement through his local attorneys following the development. "Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court," attorneys Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila, and Harry Massanet Pastrana said.

"The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter," the statement continued. "This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career."