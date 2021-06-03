The singer and actor felt his Emmy nomination for The Assassination of Gianni Versace would bring in more roles. He was wrong.

Ricky Martin says the acting offers aren't rolling in: 'If it's because I'm gay, that's sad'

Ricky Martin is best known for his chart-topping pop hits like "Livin' La Vida Loca," but he's been acting for about as long as he's been singing. Martin started appearing in Puerto Rican TV commercials at age 6, later making his way to General Hospital in the mid-'90s. In the 21st century he got roles on two different Ryan Murphy TV shows, Glee and The Assassination of Gianni Versace, the latter of which even earned him an Emmy nomination.

Since then? He says the acting offer aren't rolling in.

Ricky Martin Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

In a new cover story interview with PEOPLE, Martin makes it clear that he wants nothing more than to act more, no matter the role or the format.

"I love acting," Martin told PEOPLE. "I'm waiting for those scripts, for those great scripts. I can play gay, I can play straight, I can play a serial killer. I can play Latin, but I can also play European. I am ready. Just give it to me, man. Give it to me."

The PEOPLE cover arrives more than 10 years after Martin publicly came out as a gay man, and he can't help but wonder if his sexuality has affected his career. According to PEOPLE, as recently as four years ago a music label executive told Martin he'd be selling more records if he'd never come out. And apparently, Martin wonders if that's why his acting career isn't progressing.

"I don't know if I'm not getting parts because I'm gay," Martin said. "But if that's the case, it's really sad. I'm going to keep working until life is different."

Read the full story at PEOPLE.