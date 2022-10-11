British singer Rex Orange County denies allegations in the face of sexual assault charges
Rex Orange County, the British singer also known as Alexander O'Connor, has released a statement after being charged with sexually assaulting a woman on six different occasions in London this past June.
As first reported by The Sun, the 24-year-old artist arrived in Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday to deny the allegations and plead not guilty. O'Connor was released on unconditional bail and a provisional trial date has been set for Jan. 3, 2023.
"Alex is shocked by the allegations which he denies and looks forward to clearing his name in court," a statement given to EW by O'Connor's rep reads. "He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings."
O'Connor has been accused of assaulting a woman twice in the West End on June 1 and four times on June 2, including one instance in a taxi and three instances at the singer's home in Notting Hill.
The artist garnered acclaim as an indie musician with his 2017 songs "Best Friend" and "Loving Is Easy." O'Connor gained more prominence as Rex Orange County after featuring on multiple tracks on Tyler, the Creator's Grammy-nominated Flower Boy album. He has released one 2015 mixtape titled Bcos U Will Never B Free, one live album, and three studio albums: 2017's Apricot Princess, 2019's Pony, and 2022's Who Cares?
In July, O'Connor announced he was canceling tour dates in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, citing "unforeseen personal circumstances."
Related content:
Comments