"People celebrate American excellence all the time in Congress," Garcia told EW. "Beyoncé in her own way is also an American hero."

Rep. Robert Garcia on why he just had to stan Beyoncé on the floor of Congress

For one minute today, the U.S. Capitol looked more like the Beyhive.

Rep. Robert Garcia, hailing from California's 42nd congressional district, took to the floor to declare who run the world — girls — and pass a motion to legalize Yoncé all on your mouth like liquor. Like, like liquor.

To commemorate the end of Black History Month and the beginning of Women's History Month, Garcia decided to honor "an individual who represents both so well."

With a giant placard of a crowned Beyoncé à la Homecoming behind him, Garcia launched into a minute-long all hail to the queen.

He also noted the forever-moment's advocacy for voting rights, women and girls, the LGBTQ community, and anyone anywhere who's woken up like this (flawless).

"But Beyoncé is so much more than a performer and a singer. She's a creator and an artist. When the radio said to speed it up, she went slower," the first openly gay immigrant to serve in Congress said, referencing eternal bop "Partition."

Unsurprisingly, that's "probably" his favorite Beyoncé song. If he had to choose. And he did, when prompted by EW during a break from the House Democrats' annual issues conference retreat in Baltimore. Though he also listed "Countdown" and "Cuff It" among his top Bey tracks, the gentleman from California noted, "'Partition' is everything."

So the legislature and the legendary slayer don't seem the most likely pairing, begging the question: Why Beyoncé? For Garcia, the question is more like, Why not Beyoncé?

"People celebrate American excellence all the time in Congress," Garcia said. "There's American excellence by teachers, by the medical community, by elected officials, by folks that served our country honorably in the military. These are all American heroes. Beyoncé in her own way is also an American hero."

He continued, "And for millions of people in our country, she is an icon, she's an inspiration, she's someone that actually impacts people's lives. And so I think it's important to celebrate different kinds of people, especially as we're celebrating the contributions of Black Americans and women in this country, she's an incredible example of an American icon and I was happy to honor her."

That's all well and good, but the people demand answers to the hard questions, namely, was Renaissance robbed of Album of the Year?

"I mean, absolutely," Garcia said in the spirit of Beyoncé, that is, without missing a beat. "But obviously she has claimed an incredible accomplishment in her Grammy wins and that's what we're all going to celebrate."

And there you have it. Obviously Rep. Garcia must investigate Renaissance losing Album of the Year. Because the truth matters, America. And the price of Renaissance tour tickets is a national crisis.