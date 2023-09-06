Renée Rapp reveals traumatic drugging experience that inspired her song 'Snow Angel'

"I was drugged, and I had just been missing for seven hours," Rapp said in a recent podcast appearance.

Former The Sex Lives of College Girls star Renée Rapp is discussing the inspiration behind the title track of her recently released debut album, Snow Angel.

On an appearance on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, the actress and singer opens up about a traumatic experience in which she was drugged and went "missing for seven hours."

Reneé Rapp at The GRAMMY Museum Renée Rapp | Credit: Sarah Morris/Getty Images

Rapp recalls a night out with a new group of friends in early 2022 that went sideways. While her close friends and family had warned her about these new friends, the 23-year-old admits she was enjoying a sense of freedom for the first time in a while, having just gone through a break-up.

"I really let my judgment go when it came to the people that were around me," Rapp explained. "We were all out, and it was just situation after situation where they were just not trustworthy, and then the next thing you knew, I was face up, laying down in a bathroom stall in a hotel bar, just waking up at 5 in the morning, completely alone."

Rapp said she woke up confused with blood on her pants and had two missed texts, from people she had been with the night before, from 10 pm.

"I was drugged, and I had just been missing for seven hours," Rapp continued. "I stopped being friends with those people and stopped doing as much partying as I was doing. I told my parents, told some of my friends. I explained it in a very matter-of-fact way, and they were all very concerned and I didn't even understand what was happening."

Rapp said she didn't really begin to deal with the incident for a couple months, and in finally doing so she realized she wanted, or needed, to write a song about it. Her friend and co-writer, Alexander 23, a.k.a. Alexander Glantz, provided some much-appreciated encouragement.

"We started writing it, and it was just the two of us. And the entire time I was writing it, I felt nothing," Rapp recalled. "Until we recorded the song and the whole thing was done and I played it for my friends and my manager and everybody was like, 'This is insane.' But for me, that whole year of my life was inherent resilience."