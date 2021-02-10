Rebecca Black celebrates 10 years of ‘Friday’ with Big Freedia, 3OH!3, and Dorian Electra remix

Hard to believe it's been a full decade since Rebecca Black stepped onto the scene keeping us in suspense about which seat she should take with "Friday."

The singer has spun the somewhat cringey, endlessly catchy tune she made as a young teenager into literal gold, and is celebrating its big anniversary with the RIAA plaque in her front seat, and some new collaborators in her back seat.

The "Friday" (Remix) features 3OH!3, Big Freedia, and Dorian Electra, with production by Dylan Brady of 100 gecs, artists who can truly appreciate the enduring internet sensation.

Although Black's music career has evolved into something more serious, with a noteworthy appearance on the reality competition show The Four, and listeners responding well to her recent single "Girlfriend," the remix takes the autotune to 11 for a fun hyperpop feel that pairs well with the splashy music video that features nods to the original viral clip.

Watch the full "Friday" (Remix) visual above.