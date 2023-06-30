These lyrics might not be as fun, fun, fun, fun as we originally thought.

Happy Friday! Rebecca Black is weighing in on an old meme that claims her viral single "Friday" is secretly about John F. Kennedy's assassination.

Yes, really. Black, who has faced the internet's ire since the track was released in 2009, gave her two cents on the song's long-running political conspiracy theory on social media. On Friday (*ba-dum-tss*), she re-tweeted the meme and wrote, "Tbh i didn't even write the song so cannot confirm nor deny."

In the original meme, which appears to be a screenshot taken from an online discussion board, an anonymous user claims in a 2011 post that "Friday" isn't really about looking forward to the weekend as its bubbly lyrics may suggest, but actually the former president's death while riding in a presidential motorcade in Dallas, Tex., in 1963.

"The driver of the car he was assassinated in's name was Samuel Kickin (Kickin in the front seat, sitting in the back seat…)," the user wrote, referencing the track's lyrics along the way. "The assassination occurred on a Friday. And when he was shot the Secret Service yelled at Jackie Kennedy to 'get down' (got to get down on Friday)."

Now, for clarity's sake, it's true that Kennedy's assassination did occur on a Friday. However, his driver was not named Samuel Kickin — U.S. Secret Service agent William Greer was operating the vehicle when Kennedy was shot.

The user explained that they believed the song's lyrics went beyond Kennedy's death and referenced the Cold War and the spread of Communism. They highlighted Black's lyric "everybody's rushing," which they interpreted to be "everybody's Russian," as evidence to their claim.

And, if that wasn't enough, they also said that JFK ate a bowl of Bran Flakes for breakfast that morning — a surefire reference to Black's line, "gotta have my bowl / gotta have cereal." While it would certainly be a unique way to tie Black's song and Kennedy's murder together if true, Vogue has previously reported that Kennedy ate toast with marmalade and eggs on the day that he died.

So, is "Friday" really about JFK's death, or just about partying and fun (fun, fun, fun)? The debate, as Black would say, goes tickin' on and on.

