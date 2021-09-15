"No one was seriously injured," the country star said in a tweet.

Reba McEntire had to be rescued by firefighters after stairs collapsed in building she was touring

Reba McEntire had a close call on Tuesday after the stairs collapsed in a historical building she was touring in Atoka, Okla.

The country queen and Oklahoma native was captured on film evacuating the building through a window and making her way to the ground via ladder with the help of firefighters. The incident happened around 1 P.M. in the afternoon, according to KTUL News Channel 8 in Tulsa.

"We were just touring the building and the stairwell was weak, it seemed weak but we did not realize how weak it was until several people had gone down it and then we heard the crash and saw the stairs fall," another visitor at the site named Coby Scherrill told Fox News 12.

Travis Mullins, Atoka's emergency management director, told the station that the staircase between the second and third floors collapsed, with pieces falling to the first floor. One person was reportedly taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

McEntire addressed the incident in a tweet on Wednesday, detailing the close call.

"While my team and I were in Atoka, OK yesterday checking out an old historical building, a staircase collapsed," she shared. "Thankfully, no one was seriously injured. We were safely evacuated from the building thanks to the quick response from the Atoka fire and police departments."

A rep for McEntire didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.