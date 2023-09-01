The country superstar is receiving our nation's highest honor: 40 winding, corny tributes throughout the U.S.

Reba McEntire gets the corn maze treatment, like the queen she is

Forget all those Grammys and Academy of Country Music Awards — Reba McEntire is about to receive our nation's highest honor: a series of tribute corn mazes.

This fall, Reba fans across the country will be able to belt out her hits "Consider Me Gone" and "Is There Life Out There?" while getting lost in a corn maze shaped like the Queen of Country herself.

In conjunction with the October release of McEntire's new book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots, and its companion album, Not That Fancy, 40 farms in 24 states will feature Reba-themed corn mazes.

REBA MCENTIRE Reba McEntire | Credit: Michael Moriatis/ABC via Getty Images

Designed by The MAiZE Inc., the mazes boast the three-time Grammy winner's likeness as well as other country-music-themed elements like cowboy boots and hats.

Below, check out some aerial renderings of the mazes that will be featured at Von Thun Farms in New Jersey starting Saturday, Sept. 16.

reba corn maze The Reba McEntire–themed corn maze at Von Thun Farms in New Jersey | Credit: Von Thun Farms/The MAiZE, Inc.

"While l admit being in a corn maze is one of the more unique things I've ever been invited to be a part of, I couldn't be more excited to be involved with some of the things that matter most to me — farming, family, and friends," said McEntire in a statement. "Growing up on a ranch in Oklahoma, I know how important agriculture is, and I love being involved with something that brings more people out to farms across the country for good wholesome fun!"

reba corn maze The Reba McEntire-themed corn maze at Von Thun Farms in New Jersey | Credit: Von Thun Farms/The MAiZE, Inc.

Other locations that will feature the Reba McEn-mazes include Arkansas, Utah, Washington, Florida, Minnesota, Tennessee, and Texas. (The full list is available on The MAiZE's official website.) Fans who manage to find their way out of the winding husk hallways can also enter to win a trip to Nashville and two tickets to Not That Fancy: An Evening With Reba & Friends in November.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.