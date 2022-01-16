"Our thoughts & prayers are with the family at this time," his record label wrote.

Rapper Wavy Navy Pooh, best known for his song "M.I.A.M.I. (Murder is a Major Issue)," died in his native Miami on Friday, his record label Quality Control Music confirmed on social media. He was 28.

The rapper, real name Shandler Beaubien, was gunned down while behind the wheel of his Toyota Camry at around 5:30 p.m. local time Friday, according to reports by the Miami Herald, CBS Miami, and other local news outlets.

"It is with great sadness & a heavy heart that we announce the loss of one of our beloved artist, Wavy Navy Pooh," Quality Control Music shared on Saturday. "Our thoughts & prayers are with the family at this time."

Two children, ages 1 and 5, and one woman were reportedly in the backseat of the vehicle, but were not hurt. EW has reached out to the Miami-Dade Police Department for comment.

Alvaro Zabaleta, a public information officer for Miami-Dade PD, told local outlets that an unidentified driver in a Lexus pulled up near Beaubien's vehicle while at an intersection near the Zoo Miami, a temporary COVID-19 testing site. Shots were fired, and the driver fled the scene.

Rapper Wavy Navy Pooh performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who's Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh dies at 28 | Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

No arrests have been made. The Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers are seeking tips and information about the shooting, to be directed to 305-471-TIPS.

According to the Miami Herald, Beaubien had been previously shot at before. The rapper was wounded in the thigh and leg after someone in a passing vehicle opened fire at him and other men gathered inside of a house in May 2020.