Tdott Woo, New York City rapper, dies at 22 after signing record deal

Tdott Woo, a New York City–based rapper, has died at age 22, just hours after reportedly signing a record deal.

Following local news reports that a man had been shot in the Canarsie area of Brooklyn, the budding star's grandmother confirmed to the New York Daily News that the rapper was shot Tuesday outside his home at around 2:20 p.m. ET.

"It seems like somebody called him and he went outside," the woman, whom the publication indicated had asked not to be identified, said. "I hear the four shots, three in his back and one in his head, I think. It was boom, boom, boom, boom — very quick rapid shots."

Tdott Woo Rapper Tdott Woo has died at 22. | Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

She added that her grandson, whose 2020 single "Like Woo" was distributed through Epic Records before garnering nearly 400,000 streams on Spotify, had returned Monday evening from Los Angeles, where he had filmed a music video with friends.

"He was a good, good kid," she said. "He loved singing and dancing and all that. He had a passion for music."

Million Dollar Music, Woo's label, shared an Instagram post Wednesday commemorating the artist.

"It's an honor to remain your friend until your last moments. Your memories will always stay with us no matter where we go & what we do. Sleep in peace. #LongLiveTdott," the label's post read. "Just know his legacy will always live, from his laugh to the dance everyone across the world does, some of us know him a friend, brother, cousin or just a fan but we all come together to tell you FLY HIGH."

Before his death, Woo appeared in Fivio Foreign's "Big Drip" music video, which has garnered just under 73 million views since its 2019 debut. He also collaborated with late recording artist Pop Smoke, who was murdered in 2020.