Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot during L.A. robbery
PnB Rock was fatally shot during a robbery in Los Angeles on Monday, according to AP. The rapper was 30.
The artist, real name Rakim Hasheem Allen, was eating with his girlfriend at a South Los Angeles location of Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles when they were approached by an unknown gunman, per the outlet.
The assailant then demanded items from PnB Rock and, after a verbal exchange, shot him multiple times, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. No one else was injured in the robbery and the victim was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
The LAPD did not identify PnB Rock as the victim of the crime but shared that the shooting took place around 1:15 p.m and that the perpetrator escaped into the parking lot where a vehicle was waiting, per AP.
Reps for the LAPD and PnB Rock did not immediately respond to EW's requests for comment.
PnB Rock's label, Atlantic Records, confirmed his death in an Instagram statement on Tuesday. "This news is heavy on our hearts and we are all hurting over this senseless loss," reads the post.
Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles offered their condolences in their own Instagram statement, adding, "The safety of our employees and guests are our utmost priority. We have and will continue to keep our place of business as safe as possible."
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., PnB Rock made waves in the music industry with his 2016 single "Selfish." The musician released two albums — 2017's Catch These Vibes and 2019's TrapStar Turnt PopStar — and featured on tracks with artists such as Wiz Khalifa, Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper, Pop Smoke, and more.
His final single, titled "Luv Me Again," was released on Sept. 2.
"Horrible news that @pnbrock was shot and killed. Just heartbreaking," Sheeran wrote on Instagram. "Such a talent, was an pleasure to work on 'Cross Me' with him, thoughts are with his family and friends, very sad day x"
