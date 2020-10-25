Rapper Offset detained by Beverly Hills police near Trump rally

Migos rapper Offset was detained by Beverly Hills police on Saturday, and he livestreamed the altercation on Instagram. A representative for law enforcement confirmed to EW a vehicle was stopped at 5:02 p.m. local time after a passerby reported someone inside the car pointed a gun at them.

"On 10/24/2020, at approximately 5:02PM, Beverly Hills Police received information from a passerby of a subject who pointed a weapon from a vehicle at him; in the area of South Santa Monica Blvd and N. Beverly Drive," said Lt. Max Stubin from the Beverly Hills police in a statement. "The passerby provided a license plate to the vehicle, and the vehicle was stopped by patrol units a short distance away. After the on scene investigation, the passenger in the vehicle was arrested. The victim of the crime did not desire to press charges for the pointing of the weapon."

Earlier reports falsely claimed Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, had been arrested. Only his passenger Marcelo Almanzar, 20, was arrested and charged for carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public. Almanzar, who is reportedly the cousin of Offset's wife Cardi B, remains in police custody with a court date set for Oct. 27. His bail is set at $35,000.

Cardi shared video on Instagram the same day showing she too was in the area but traveling in a separate car.