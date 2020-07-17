Rapper Logic is retiring from music after new album No Pressure

On Thursday, rapper Logic tweeted that his upcoming album No Pressure would be his last.

Officially announcing his retirement, the rapper added that "it's been a great decade. Now it's time to be a great father."

Executive produced by the legendary No I.D., No Pressure is set to be Logic's sixth studio album.

The Maryland rapper's debut album Under Pressure was only released six years ago in 2014. Since then, Logic gained attention for his socially conscious songs, most notably for the Grammy-nominated "1-800-273-8255" featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid.

The rapper has been threatening to retire since the 2017 release of his album Everybody, telling Genius, "I just want to end everything with a really big bang and get the f— out of here. Better to go out on top like Jerry Seinfeld, nine seasons, No. 1 f—ing show in the world, over a billion dollars. I’d rather do that."

While his tweet is the first he's talked of retiring after No Pressure, he has remarked that the album is a sequel to his first album Under Pressure.

Over the years, Logic has branched out, entering into a joint venture with Def Jam and Universal Music Group to create Bobby Boy Records, as well as writing his 2019 novel Supermarket.

No Pressure will be released on July 24.