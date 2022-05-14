Lil Keed, YSL rapper and Young Thug protégé, dies at 24

The Atlanta-born artist is survived by his girlfriend, his daughter, and a second child on the way.

Rising rap star Lil Keed died Friday, a representative from his record label 300 Entertainment, confirmed to EW. The Atlanta-born musician was 24 years old. The cause was not disclosed.

Keed was a mentee of fellow Atlanta native Young Thug, signing to the rapper's Young Stoner Life Records, or YSL, in 2018. His song "Nameless" placed him on the Billboard Hip Hop/R&B Songs Airplay chart, and he went on to collaborate with artists such as 21 Savage, Offset, and Lil Yachty.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 17: Rapper Lil Keed performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Rapper Lil Keed has died at 24. | Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Keed's brother, 22-year-old rapper Lil Gotit, confirmed his death in an Instagram post.

"Can't believe I seened u die today bro," Gotit captioned the photo. "I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that's go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy #ImaHoldthisShitDown."

Keed had a 3-year-old daughter, Naychur, with his girlfriend, Quana Bandz, who is expecting to give birth to their second child.

Bandz also posted a collage of photos and videos with Keed, writing, "What am I supposed to tell Naychur? What am I gone tell our new baby? Keed I just told you the other day if you left me with these two kids I was gone loose my mind."

Keed was set to perform at the Daze in Blue music festival in Charlotte, N.C., on May 14 and in Cairo, Ga., on May 28.

In 2020, XXL named Keed an XXL Freshman, celebrating his prolificness and unique sound.

"My goal and my intentions for my future? I wanna be a megastar," he told the magazine. "I don't wanna be no superstar. I wanna be a megastar."