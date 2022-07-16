PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 23: Kodak Black seen wearing a green Bottega Veneta sunglasses, a large diamond necklace, a green/white batik blouse shirt from Nahmias and a green pattern pants, outside the Nahmias show, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 on June 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested Friday on drug charges during a traffic stop in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., after a search of his car allegedly turned up oxycodone.

The incident took place when the performer, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, was pulled over for driving a purple Dodge Durango that allegedly had an expired registration tag.

According to the official police report, the 25-year-old was initially stopped by Florida Highway Patrol over his window tints "which appeared to be darker than the legal limit." A subsequent records check revealed his driver's license had also expired more than 30 days ago, police said.

Police then inspected the car and said they discovered nearly $75,000 in cash and a small clear bag that contained 31 tablets of oxycodone. Online records show Black was charged with trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance.

He's currently being held in Broward County Jail without bond.

Black's attorney, Bradford Cohen, shared a statement on Twitter Saturday: "Never Judge a case based on an arrest. There are always additional facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We will get him a bond today and move forward with resolving the matter quickly."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13034449a) This image provided by Broward County, Fla., Sheriff's Office, shows Bill K. Kapri, known as rapper Kodak Black, who was was arrested, in South Florida, on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance Kodak Black-Rapper Arrested, United States - 15 Jul 2022 Kodak Black | Credit: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Known for his hit track, "Tunnel Vision," Black was previously arrested on weapons charges in 2019. The Pompano Beach, Fla., native pleaded guilty to making false written statements when purchasing firearms from a federally licensed dealer. He was sentenced to three years in prison, but the charges were lessened when then President Donald Trump commuted his sentence in 2021.

In a statement released by the White House at the time, Black was described as a "prominent artist and community leader." It also acknowledged his involvement in "numerous philanthropic efforts," including his $50,000 donation to David Portnoy's Barstool Fund, which helps small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.At the time of his release, Black had served nearly half of his sentence.

Black has been plagued by legal troubles since his budding rap career began. He was arrested in October 2015 and April 2016 for a string of offenses, including robbery, false imprisonment, battery, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a delinquent, and fleeing a law enforcement officer.

In February, he was injured in a shooting outside the after-party following a Justin Bieber concert in Los Angeles.

EW has reached out to Black's reps for further comment.