Jay Electronica finally drops new album A Written Testimony

Image zoom MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 07: Jay Electronica poses backstage at Florida Memorial University on November 7, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic) Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic

It's hard to believe it, but Jay Electronica debuted his long-awaited studio album, A Written Testimony, on Thursday evening. It's the rapper's first project since his 2007 mixtape Act I: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge).

Earlier in the day, Electronica retweeted Apple Music's official tracklist for the album, which was written in Arabic. Later, he live streamed the record over YouTube and Instagram. Testimony features contributions from Jay-Z, Travis Scott, The-Dream, and more. It's currently streaming on TIDAL.

Fans have waited for an album from the New Orleans rapper for more than a decade, but were met with numerous false starts and teasers that never came to fruition. His 2007 mixtape, Act 1: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge), was intended to be the first of a trilogy. Electronica made announcements about Act II over the years, including when he released the tracklist in 2012, but it never arrived.

Still, his strength off Act I built a loyal fanbase, and he continued to work with other artists. He was featured on Reflection Eternal's "Just Begun" in 2010, which also included J. Cole and Mos Def on the track. In 2013, he appeared on Big Sean's buzzy song "Control" along with Kendrick Lamar.

Related content: