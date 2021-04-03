Rapper DMX hospitalized after reported drug overdose

Rapper DMX has been hospitalized in New York after a reported drug overdose Friday night.

According to TMZ, the musician suffered a heart attack, triggered by the overdose, around 11 p.m. and was taken to a hospital in White Plains, New York. DMX's condition was not immediately clear, though sources told TMZ that he has "some brain activity." The rapper's representatives confirmed to Billboard that he had been hospitalized, but did not offer further details.

Representatives for DMX and authorities in White Plains did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

DMX has battled addiction and substance abuse for many years, most recently attending rehab in October 2019. In an interview last year, DMX said that his addiction began when he was just 14 years old, when he unknowingly smoked a blunt laced with crack cocaine given to him by his mentor.

"Why would you do that to a child? He was like 30 and he knew I looked up to him," the rapper said. "Why would you do that to someone who looks up to you?"

Several of DMX's fellow musicians offered well wishes to the rapper on social media in the wake of the news, including Missy Elliott, Ja Rule, Rick Ross, and Eric B. "Please pray for my brother DMX," the latter wrote, alongside a photo of himself with the rapper.

Wrote Elliott, "Prayers for DMX and his family."