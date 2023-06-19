Rapper Big Pokey dies at 45 after collapsing on stage

Houston-based rapper Big Pokey has died. He was 45.

The rapper, whose real name was Milton Powell, collapsed on stage during a Juneteenth performance in Texas on Sunday night. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to local authorities.

Powell's death was confirmed via his official Instagram page. "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton 'Big Pokey' Powell," the post read. "Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023. He was well loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans."

"In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects," the post continued. "We ask that you respect his family and their privacy at this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be the 'Hardest Pit in the Litter.'"

The last remark references the title of Powell's 1999 debut album. Powell belonged to the Screwed Up Click rap collective, which includes other Houston rappers DJ Screw, Fat Pat, Z-Ro, Lil' Keke, and Lil' Flip.

His cause of death will remain undetermined until an autopsy can be completed, according to the local Houston news KHOU11. Powell was performing as part of a Juneteenth celebration at Pour09 Bar & Rooftop in Beaumont, Texas, when he fell backward on stage, appearing to suffer a medical emergency. Police were called to the scene shortly after midnight.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 08: Big Pokey sand Paul Wall at the Lil KeKe Legends Only Listening Party Dinner at Five Central Houston on February 08, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Milton "Big Pokey" Powell | Credit: Bob Levey/Getty

Powell was born on Nov. 29, 1977, in Houston, Texas.

He first became active as rapper Big Pokey in the early 1990s, working with Houston producer DJ Screw and releasing songs on the producer's mixtapes. Powell was featured on DJ Screw's June 27th Freestyle mixtape, which became a landmark album in chopped and screwed hip-hop.

He then released his first full-length album Hardest Pit in the Litter in 1999. The following year he followed that up with D-Game 2000. His other albums included Da Sky's Da Limit, Evacuation Notice, and Sensei. He also collaborated with the Wreckshop Wolfpack on 2001's Tha Collabo.

Perhaps his biggest moment as an artist came in 2004 when a clip of his song, "Who Dat Talkin Down," was featured on the pilot episode of Entourage.

Houston mayor Sylvester Turner paid tribute to Powell on Twitter, sharing a photo of the rapper and thanking him for his role in helping to put the city on the map nationally in terms of its hip-hop scene.

"The City of Houston and I extend our prayers and condolences to our own Screwed Up Click legendary rapper #BigPokey family and friends," Turner wrote. "Though many called him 'low key,' his presence was larger than life in helping to catapult our hip hop scene nationally. We are grateful."