Randy Newman has officially postponed his European tour. The Oscar-winning Toy Story singer-songwriter, who was set to begin performances in March, posted a message on his website stating his upcoming shows were being rescheduled while he recovers from surgery for a broken neck.

Newman shared the news with his token sense of humor. "Recently, I noticed I was shrinking. People over whom I had towered now towered over me. Could this be payback for having written 'Short People'?" he joked, referring to his 1977 hit single. "Turns out, my neck was broken. They operated on me successfully, I think. For even now, I look less like an anteater and more like a folk rock artist from the early sixties."

Randy Newman Randy Newman performing at the 83rd annual Academy Awards | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

The musician went on to explain that despite his successful surgery, his doctor says touring is out of the question. "I was really looking forward to coming to Europe to perform. I miss performing a great deal and I look forward to a time when I can come," he wrote. "I'm sorry I won't see you this time, but I will see you soon."

Having been nominated for 22 Oscars, Newman is best known as the songwriter behind the scores for films like Ragtime, The Princess and the Frog, Marriage Story, all three Toy Story movies, and Monster's, Inc. He has won Academy Awards for Best Original Song twice: first in 2002 for "If I Didn't Have You" (from Monsters, Inc.) and then in 2011 for "We Belong Together" (from Toy Story 3).

New dates for the tour will be announced soon, and ticket holders will be contacted with further information, reads a post on Newman's website.

Representatives for Newman did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.