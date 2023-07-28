Randy Meisner, Eagles co-founder and 'Take It to the Limit' singer, dies at 77

The bassist was best known for writing and singing lead vocals on the hit "Take It to the Limit."

Randy Meisner, the cofounding member of the Eagles who wrote and sang "Take It to the Limit," passed away on July 26 in Los Angeles at age 77. The bassist and backing vocalist died from complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease (COPD), according to a statement on the Eagles' website.

Born on March 8, 1946 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Meisner formed his first band, the Dynamics, in the early 1960s, before joining the Soul Survivors, a group that went on to change its name to the Poor and open for Jimi Hendrix. After the Poor dissolved, Meisner joined Poco, a country-rock band founded by former Buffalo Springfield members Richie Furay and Jim Messina –– but he quit the band shortly before it released its debut album in 1969.

Meisner next joined the Stone Canyon Band the backing group for Ricky Nelson, in 1969 with Poor bandmates Allen Kemp and Pat Shanahan. He also played bass in studio sessions for several artists, including James Taylor and Waylon Jennings.

A portrait of Randy Meisner of The Eagles during an interview in London in 1973. (Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns) Randy Meisner. | Credit: Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns

Meisner became the bassist in Linda Ronstadt's backing band in 1971, where he performed with Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Bernie Leadon. The quartet gelled so well on stage and in the studio that they left Ronstadt to form the Eagles, releasing their self-titled debut album in 1972 to almost immediate success. Meisner sang lead on three of that album's tracks: "Most of Us Are Sad," "Take the Devil," and "Tryin."

Meisner remained with the Eagles for their next four albums –– Desperado, On the Border, One of These Nights, and Hotel California. His high harmonies and bass proved to be a defining part of the group's sound, and he sang lead on songs like "Certain Kind of Fool," "Midnight Flyer," "Is It True?," "Too Many Hands," "Try and Love Again," and the beloved single "Take It to the Limit."

Meisner left the Eagles in 1977, and released three solo albums –– Randy Meisner, One More Song, and another self-titled album –– in 1978, 1980, and 1982, respectively. His single "Hearts on Fire" reached #19 on the Billboard Hot 100, while "Deep Inside My Heart" hit #22. Meisner's third album featured a duet with Heart's Ann Wilson, "Strangers." He reunited with the Eagles for the group's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 1998.

"Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, 'Take It to the Limit,'" said the Eagles.