Rammstein singer Till Lindemann hospitalized, does not have coronavirus

UPDATE: Till Lindemann, lead singer of the German rock band Rammstein, has tested negative for the coronavirus. It was reported earlier Friday that he had tested positive after being admitted to a Berlin hospital with severe symptoms.

Rammstein confirmed that Lindemann did not have the virus on Facebook, with a post reading, "Yesterday evening Till Lindemann was admitted to a hospital on the band’s doctor’s advice. He spent the night in intensive care but has been moved as he is feeling better. Till has tested negative for the coronavirus."

Rammstein, founded in 1994, are known for their intense heavy metal sound, elaborate live performances, and dark, controversial lyrics, with many songs addressing taboo subjects. The group also consists of guitarists Richard Z. Kruspe and Paul Landers, keyboardist Christian Lorenz, drummer Christoph Schneider, and bassist Oliver Riedel. The band has seen worldwide commercial success, and has been nominated for two Grammys for Best Metal Performance.

According to The New York Times, Germany has reported more than 42,000 cases of the coronavirus, with 253 deaths as of March 27. The country's relatively low death rate from the virus is attributed to its high rate of testing citizens.

