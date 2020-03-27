Rammstein singer Till Lindemann hospitalized for coronavirus, currently recovering

Image zoom Tristar Media/WireImage

Till Lindemann, lead singer of the German rock band Rammstein, is currently under quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Lindemann, who recently returned from a March 15 concert in Moscow, was admitted to a Berlin hospital in critical condition with an extremely high fever, according to German news outlet Bild. He tested positive for the virus and was diagnosed with pneumonia, at which point he was sent to intensive care. Lindemann is currently recovering in quarantine.

Rammstein, founded in 1994, are known for their intense heavy metal sound, elaborate live performances, and dark, controversial lyrics, with many songs addressing taboo subjects. The group also consists of guitarists Richard Z. Kruspe and Paul Landers, keyboardist Christian Lorenz, drummer Christoph Schneider, and bassist Oliver Riedel. The band has seen worldwide commercial success, and has been nominated for two Grammys for Best Metal Performance.

According to The New York Times, Germany has reported more than 42,000 cases of the coronavirus, with 253 deaths as of March 27. The country's relatively low death rate from the virus is attributed to its high rate of testing citizens.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

