Take us to Chromatica. Now.

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande save pop in epic 'Rain On Me' music video

Forget about the earthly realm; In 2020, heaven is a place on Chromatica.

The otherworldly planet's fierce and fearless leaders, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, have ventured into bop-worthy sonic territory on their new single "Rain On Me," and the track's new music video is an equally satisfying collaboration between titanic pop powerhouses.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez — who previously helmed Gaga's films Sin City: A Dame to Kill For and Machete Kills — the video opens on a rain-swept cityscape where knives fall from the sky. The narrative follows Gaga and Grande as they dance their way to rejuvenation (clad in jaw-dropping futuristic outfits) through intense choreography.

The song playing overhead sees the pair revisiting public battles through trauma as they belt therapeutic lyrics about resilience and strength in a lyrical "celebration of all the tears," as Gaga previously told Paper magazine of the duet.

Shortly after the song's release Friday morning, Gaga and Grande exchanged emotional Twitter messages celebrating their mutual adoration: "Thank you for reminding me I’m strong, I’m super emotional and love you so very much, I cherish you @ArianaGrande and little monsters without you I don’t know how I would survive. I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive," Gaga wrote, before Grande further elaborated on the pair's electric attraction to one another.

"one time ..... i met a woman who knew pain the same way i did... who cried as much as i did, drank as much wine as i did, ate as much pasta as i did and who’s heart was bigger than her whole body. she immediately felt like a sister to me," Grande tweeted. "she then held my hand and invited me into the beautiful world of chromatica and together, we got to express how beautiful and healing it feels to mothaf— cry ! i hope this makes u all feel as uplifted as it does for us both. i love u @ladygaga, u stunning superwoman !"

"Rain On Me" serves as the second single (following February's "Stupid Love") from Gaga's forthcoming album Chromatica. Originally set for release on April 10, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the singer to postpone the album, which was eventually rescheduled to drop on May 29.

In addition to Grande, the album features collaborations with Korean pop group Blackpink and legendary singer-songwriter Elton John, as well as production and songwriting contributions from Max Martin, Boys Noize, Madeon, Ryan Tedder, Justin Tranter, Tchami, Burns, and BloodPop, among others.

