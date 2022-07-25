Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello accidentally tackled by security during show

Rock & roll waits for no one. Just ask Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, who continued with his set alongside bandmates Zack de la Rocha, Tim Commerford, and Brad Wilk after he was accidentally knocked off stage by a security guard.

During a tour stop at Scotiabank Arena in Ontario on Saturday, a fan snuck onto the platform and attempted to dive into the crowd. When a security guard sprang into action to try to stop the unruly fan, he inadvertently collided with Morello, sending him tumbling backward into the pit.

Once de la Rocha caught wind of the incident, he halted the performance. "Hold up! Hold up! Hold up!" he said. Morello then triumphantly made his way back to the stage, earning rapturous applause and cheers. "Don't try that s---," de la Rocha instructed the crowd. "We're cool. We love y'all, but don't do that."

After a long hiatus, Rage Against the Machine kicked off their reunion tour July 9 at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wis. During their first show in 11 years, de la Rocha & Co. played all their hits and shared a timely message addressing the reversal of Roe v. Wade: "Abort the Supreme Court."

In a series of messages that flashed across a large video screen, they added: "Forced birth in a country that is the only wealthy country in the world without any guaranteed paid parental leave at the national level. Forced birth in a country where Black birth-givers experience maternal mortality two to three times higher than that of white birth-givers. Forced birth in a country where gun violence is the number one cause of death among children and teenagers."

Tom Morello Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The band donated $475,000 from tickets proceeds from the Alpine Valley show and two shows in Chicago to local reproductive rights organizations. Rage's reunion tour, billed as the Public Service Announcement Tour, will conclude April 2, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.