'I'm a creeeeeeeeeeeeeep': Thom Yorke gives Radiohead hit an incredibly slow remix

Thom Yorke in concert at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, USA - 22 Dec 2018

Thom Yorke in concert at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, USA - 22 Dec 2018

Radiohead type Music

Exciting news: Thom Yorke and Radiohead have a new song out! Somewhat less exciting news: It's an extremely slowed-down version of the band's iconic song "Creep," remixed by Yorke.

Called "Creep (Very 2021 Rmx)," the track expands the 1993 original from about 4 minutes to 9 minutes. Depending on your taste (and opinion of "Creep" to begin with), the new version might sound cool or deeply unsettling and anxiety-inducing.

Last month, Foo Fighters performed a full-capacity show at Madison Square Garden, during which they covered "Creep" alongside Dave Chappelle.

Radiohead's last album was 2016's A Moon Shaped Pool. Yorke released his most recent solo album, Anima, in 2019, and this year, he formed a new band called Smile with Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood and drummer Tom Skinner. They debuted in a surprise performance streamed by Glastonbury Festival in May.

Though the new remix feels glacial, it certainly doesn't compare to the slowest song in the world: John Cage's "As Slow As Possible," which the Sankt Burchardi Church Organ in Halberstadt, Germany, started playing on Sept. 5, 2001, and is set to finish in 2640.

Related content: