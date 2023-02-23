The disgraced R&B singer was convicted on child pornography and child enticement charges last year in Chicago federal court.

R. Kelly gets 20 years for child sex crimes, but 19 to be served concurrently with N.Y. sentence

R. Kelly was sentenced to 20 years in prison for child sex crimes Thursday in Chicago federal court, but the disgraced R&B star will serve all but one of those years at the same time as his previous 30-year sentence for sex trafficking and racketeering.

According to the Associated Press, U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber ordered Kelly (born Robert Sylvester Kelly) to serve an additional year beyond his prior sentence, which was handed down last summer in New York federal court. The 56-year-old singer, who was subsequently convicted of producing child pornography and child enticement in September, will now serve a maximum 31 years in jail and will be eligible for release in his 80s.

Prosecutors had asked Leinenweber to sentence Kelly to 25 years, on top of his earlier prison term — effectively a life sentence.

R. Kelly outside Leighton Courthouse in Chicago in 2019 R. Kelly outside Leighton Courthouse in Chicago in 2019 | Credit: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The decision comes less than a month after a judge formally dismissed additional sex abuse charges against Kelly at the request of Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx. Announcing that her office would not pursue indictments accusing Kelly of sexually abusing four people, three of whom were underage, Foxx cited Kelly's federal convictions and said that "justice has been served."

At Thursday's sentencing, two of Kelly's accusers asked Leinenweber deliver a heavy punishment. "I was brainwashed by Robert and a sex slave," a woman using the pseudonym Jane said in a statement, per the AP. "It almost killed me."

The other accuser, using the pseudonym Nia, personally addressed Kelly. "Now you are here… because there is something wrong with you," she said. "No longer will you be able to harm children."

Kelly was reportedly quiet for most of the hearing, only speaking to answer a question presented to him by the judge.

Allegations of sexual misconduct have dogged Kelly for decades, though he continued to sell millions of albums. He came under renewed scrutiny amid the rise of the #MeToo movement and the release of Lifetime's 2019 docuseries Surviving R. Kelly.