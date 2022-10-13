The single is one of six unreleased songs featured on the band's upcoming box set reissue of their 1989 album The Miracle.

Hear Freddie Mercury sing once again on Queen's rediscovered song 'Face It Alone'

Now this royally rocks: Queen has released its first song featuring frontman Freddie Mercury's legendary vocals in eight years.

On Thursday, the rock group released "Face It Alone," a lost track that was originally recorded back in 1988 when the band were writing their 13th studio album and penultimate release with Mercury, The Miracle. The vocalist died just two years later in 1991.

The hidden gem was recently unearthed by Queen's production and archive team while they were crafting the band's upcoming box set reissue of their 1989 album, titled Queen The Miracle Collector's Edition, which hits shelves Nov. 19.

Guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor previously teased "Face It Alone" over the summer ahead of the band's performance at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee concert back in June.

"We did find a little gem from Freddie, that we'd kind of forgotten about," Taylor told BBC Radio 2 at the time. "It's wonderful, actually. It was a real discovery. It's from The Miracle sessions, and I think it's going to be out in September."

However, May revealed that it did take a little bit of help to brush off the dust and get the song rocking once again.

"It was kind of hiding in plain sight," May shared. "We looked at it many times and thought, 'Oh no, we can't really rescue that.' But in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, 'okay, we can do this and this.' It's like kind of stitching bits together. But it's beautiful, it's touching."

Freddie Mercury and Queen

"Face It Alone" is one of six unreleased tracks recorded during the Miracle sessions that will be included in the upcoming box set, alongside "Dog With A Bone," "I Guess We're Falling Out," and "You Know You Belong To Me," per Rolling Stone.

The reissue will also feature never-before-heard rough takes, original recordings, and "candid spoken exchanges" with the band in London and Montreux that allow fans a glimpse into the band's creative process and "the joy, in-jokes and banter on their return to working together."

Freddie Mercury and Queen

Queen's The Miracle Collector's Edition will be released on Nov. 18. Listen to "Face It All" above.

