Queen's 'Fat Bottomed Girls' missing from new Greatest Hits release

Yoto, an audio platform for children, removed the song from its release of Queen's Greatest Hits.

Queen's Greatest Hits is one of the most ubiquitous LPs ever released, a compilation that's cemented itself across the decades as a staple of any music lover's collection. Now, the album's getting a new release that excises one of its most beloved songs.

"Fat Bottomed Girls" will not be included on a version of the album released via Yoto, an audio platform for children.

Freddie Mercury of Queen, 1982 Tour at the Various Locations in Oakland, California Queen's Freddie Mercury | Credit: Steve Jennings/WireImage

Yoto did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment, but explained to Express that "the average age of our listeners is five years old, and after consultation, we felt ['Fat Bottomed Girls'] wasn't appropriate for our young audience." The song is considered one of Queen's racier tracks, with lyrics such as, "Left alone with big fat Fanny / She was such a naughty nanny / Hey, big woman, you made a bad boy out of me."

The omission isn't out of line with what other companies have done in the past when repackaging popular music for a younger audience. Kidz Bop regularly changes the lyrics to popular songs that have content they deem unsuitable for young children.

A representative for Queen confirmed to EW that the band agreed to the omission ahead of its release. However, they declined to offer any further comment on the change.

Yoto released the album's other 16 tracks with a disclaimer for parents. "Please note that the lyrics in some of these songs contain adult themes, including occasional references to violence and drugs," the warning reads. "These are the original and unedited recordings. Whilst no swear words are used, parental discretion is advised when playing this content to or around younger children."

Despite the content warning, the company says that Queen's Greatest Hits is its "biggest ever music launch and one of our fastest ever selling cards."

